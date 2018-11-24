Gary Bernardi is one of the leading assistant football coaches in Pac-10/12 history, but he is now out of a job. Bernardi spent six years under Mike MacIntyre at Colorado as an offensive assistant; MacIntyre was fired last week. Bernardi made his mark in Pac-10 football from 1980-86, part of Larry Smith’s Arizona staff that challenged for the Rose Bowl in 1985 and 1986. He has since coached at USC, UCLA, NAU, San Jose State and UNLV. Bernardi retains his ties to Tucson; he returned to Tucson High in 2016 to be part of the Larry Smith Coaching Academy.