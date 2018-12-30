Record: 9-3
NET: 76
Kenpom: 76
Sagarin: 71
Worst loss: 72-67 to Indiana State at Honolulu on Dec. 22
Best win: 78-75 at New Mexico on Dec. 11.
Storyline: Once again, the Buffaloes look like a much different team on their mile-high home floor so far.
Redeeming quality: Point guard McKinley Wright is among the Pac-12’s leaders in assists (second), points (12th), field-goal percentage (13th) and even rebounding (16th).
Number: 48.6 – Colorado’s overall field-goal percentage, best in the Pac-12.
Projection: Buffs will challenge for a first-round conference tournament bye if they can stay afloat during a brutal seven-game start that includes five road games and a home date with Washington.
He said it: “We were very disappointed in our showing at Hawaii. We didn’t feel our team played anywhere near our abilities.”
— Colorado coach Tad Boyle