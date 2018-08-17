Dusan Ristic may not be the only former Arizona Wildcats big man playing in Serbia this season.
Former UA center Chance Comanche will join the Serbian club Partizan, according to the Twitter account of agent Chris Patrick, who represents both Ristic and Comanche.
Terms of the deal are unknown, but playing in Serbia would be Comanche’s first overseas experience and give him a chance to play against Ristic, who signed a three-year deal with Belgrade’s Red Star club in July.
Comanche left UA as an undrafted sophomore in 2017, after playing behind Ristic for two seasons, then spent last season playing for the G League’s Memphis Hustle. He played for Miami’s summer league team last month, averaging 3.0 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.