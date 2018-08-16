Tucson is turning 243 years old on Monday, Aug. 20. Here are some fun facts about the birthday city and a few ways to celebrate.
History
It all started in 1775 when Hugo O’Conor, in the service of Spain, founded Presidio San Augustin del Tucson. After Mexico fought for independence in 1821, Tucson became a part of that country, but the 1854 Gadsden Purchase made it part of the United States.
About the name
The Spanish name of the city, Tucsón (tuk-son’), is from the Tohono O’odham Cuk Son, meaning “at the base of the black hill,” a reference to the basalt-covered Sentinel Peak, familiarly known“A” Mountain.
Tucson’s most famous nickname is “The Old Pueblo.” OLD —Our history goes back to prehistoric times. Immigrants from across the Bering Strait settled in the Tucson area almost 10,000 years ago. PUEBLO — an American Indian settlement.
Watch your move
Tucson is surrounded by the world's largest concentration of saguaro cactus.
How far?
Approximate distances and times from Tucson to:
U.S.-Mexico border — 68 miles/ 1 hour.
Phoenix — 113 miles / 2 hours.
San Diego — 407 miles / 6 hours.
Disneyland — 470 miles /7 hours.
Las Vegas — 409 miles/ 6 hours.
Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico — 211 miles / 3.5 hours.
Shares a birthday with
Nandi the elephant.
Demi Lovato.Amy Adams.
Andrew Garfield.
Robert Plant, who will play Centennial Hall Sept. 19.
Celebrations
Saturday, Aug. 18
Los Descendientes del Presidio Gala will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., at 6 p.m. This year’s honorees are Josefina Cardenas, Diana Hadley, Austin Nunez and Steve Leal. Silent auction and dance music by Hiram Perez. Tickets are $85 online; $95 at the door. For more information, call 647-7007 or visit descendientes.org
Sunday, Aug. 19
The Southern Arizona Transportation Museum birthday celebration at the Historic Amtrak Depot, 400 N. Toole Ave. Mayor Jonathan Rothschild will present the city’s proclamation.
Performances by Mariachi Innovation and the Southern Comfort Blue Grass Band. Music starts at 11:30 a.m. Craft show and birthday cake. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 623-2223.
Monday, Aug. 20
Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest awards ceremony — Postal History Foundation, 920 N. First Ave. The 15 winners of the Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest will be announced and given awards and prizes. The grand -prize design will be unveiled and sold as custom U.S. postage. Six students will be recognized for their artwork, which will be printed as cachets on envelopes. The free event is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. For more information, call 623-6652.
Tucson’s Official Birthday Celebration will be held at La Cocina, 201 N. Court Ave., from 5 to 7:30 p.m. County Supervisor Richard Elias will emcee the event.
Happy hour will feature a no-host bar and a taco bar. Performances by Los Changuitos Feos and Gertie and the TO Boyz. The free event will also include free birthday cake. For more information, call 837-8119.