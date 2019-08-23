They’re both launching comebacks of sorts, seeking second chances with the second unit.
Neither Justin Belknap nor Kylan Wilborn contributed to the 2018 Arizona Wildcats to the extent they had hoped. Belknap missed most of the season because of a broken foot. Wilborn endured a sophomore slump.
Both defensive ends are bullish on what they can accomplish this season as part of a deeper UA front. Their first opportunity comes Saturday at Hawaii.
Neither player is slated to start against the Rainbow Warriors. But the idea of coming off the bench with a fresh burst of energy carries its own appeal.
“It’s amazing actually,” said Wilborn, who has 20 career starts. “It's something we haven't had for a minute. Just being able to substitute guys and have confidence in the ones, the twos, everybody – knowing that they can go in and eat and just do what they do.”
Wilborn enjoyed a satisfying freshman season. He started all 13 games and led all Power Five freshmen with 7.5 sacks. He paced the Pac-12 with four forced fumbles.
Wilborn hurt his shoulder in the season-ending Foster Farms Bowl and was never quite the same in 2018. Whether it was his health, his weight (248 pounds last year, 242 now) or the fact the he was suddenly a marked man, Wilborn’s production tumbled. He managed only a pair of sacks and lost his starting job at the end of the season.
“You can have a bad season. It happens,” Wilborn said. “If anything, it was more of a learning experience. It’s something I'm planning on using to further my growth as a player.”
Those lessons include staying hungry and humble, continuing to work hard and “just trusting that process.” Wilborn has spent much of the offseason focusing on the fundamentals that helped earn Freshman All-America accolades in 2017.
“Just going out there and playing football,” Wilborn said. “You’ve been doing it your whole life. It's how I got here. So just keeping it real simple. Just going out there and reacting.”
Belknap’s injury occurred during a seemingly innocuous pass-rush drill last September. He was trying to turn the corner when he felt and heard a pop in his right foot. X-rays showed a break. He would miss the final 10 games.
“It was tough, just because I had to watch my teammates have such a great time playing,” Belknap said. “I love football. I love playing football with my teammates and my guys. But it was OK, because I got to sit back and learn.”
The final game of the season, against rival Arizona State, was harder to watch than the others. Belknap was close to being able to return. Defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei and Belknap
agreed that it wasn’t worth pushing it and risking reinjury. So Belknap stood on the sideline at Arizona Stadium, bearing witness to the Wildcats’ fourth-quarter meltdown against the Sun Devils.
“It was difficult,” Belknap said. “It's difficult as an Arizona fan to watch it. It’s difficult as a teammate to watch it. But it's even more difficult as someone who is right on that cusp of being able to go out there and possibly make a difference.”
Belknap has 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 26 career games, including 24 starts. He’s eager to add to those totals against Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald. Wilborn desperately wants to get back in the sack column as well.
“We all know what they like to do: They like to throw the ball,” Wilborn said. “I'm really excited to go out there and try and get some pressure on that quarterback and see what we can do.”