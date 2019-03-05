COMEDY
American Mariachi — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Spending her days caring for her ailing mother, Lucha yearns to break her monotonous routine. Here's a wild idea: an all-girl mariachi band. 7:30-10 p.m. March 14-16, 19-22; 7-9:30 p.m. March 17; 2-4:30 p.m. March 16, 17 and 20. $25. 622-2823.
Reel Tucson: Lucky — The Screening Room, 127 E Congress. An open mic night for local filmmakers hosted by Queens of Cinema RewBee Renard and Mary Jane. Interested filmmakers may contact Michael at Michael@StradaCompany.org. 6:30-9 p.m. March 14. $5. 882-0204.
Unscrewed Theater Presents: Improv Comedy Show — Pima County Public Library, 1377 N. Catalina Ave. Working without a script, fast-paced games and scenes based on audience participation and suggestions will be created. 5-6 p.m. March 14. Free. 594-5315.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
Brian Kohatsu in Comedy Experiment: 2 Man Improv Show, Stand-up and More — Vail Theater of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. 7-8:30 p.m. March 16. $10 per person; $30 per family. 428-2144.
House Team Double Feature — Unscrewed Theater. “Leaky Faucets” and “Comic Chaos” perform long form Improv Comedy based on audience suggestions. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. March 16. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase: Michael Longfellow — Borderlands Brewing Company, 119 E. Toole Ave. Ages 21 and up. Dogs are welcome and get in free. 8-10 p.m. March 18. $5. 261-8773.
Menopause the Musical — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. The cast of four fabulous women shop for laundry at a Bloomingdale’s sale, sing 25 songs about chocolate cravings, hot flashes, memory loss, and more. The lyrics parody, chart-topping, popular music from the baby boomer era, with notable numbers such as "Staying Alive” and “Puff, my God I'm Draggin’". 6-8 p.m. March 19-22. $30-$40. 529-1000.
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. March 22. Free. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 16. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
THEATER
Arizona Repertory Theatre Richard III — Marroney Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Richard III tells the tale of Shakespeare’s most notorious villain. Misshapen in both body and mind, the Duke of York conspires and kills his way to the crown. Through cunning language and dastardly deeds, he seduces everyone in his path. But can he maintain his ill-gotten reign or will the ghosts from Richard’s past pull him down. 1:30-4 p.m. March 17; 7:30-10 p.m. March 14-16, 21-22. Through March 31. $17-$28. 621-1162.
The Belle of Tombstone — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Go back to the days of bar room brawls, stage coach robberies and high-stepping saloon girls. Call for show dates and times. Through March 31. $22.95. 886-9428.
Time Stands Still — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The story of Sarah, a photojournalist recuperating from a tour in a war torn country, and James, a foreign correspondent seeking a change of venue. 7:30-9:30 March 14-16, 21-22; 3-5 p.m. March 17. Through March 30. $20. 327-4242.
Calendar Girls — St Francis Performing Arts Center, 4625 E. River Road. After her best friend's husband dies from cancer, spirited housewife Chris hatches a scheme to raise money for a memorial. She convinces her friends and fellow Women's Institute members to create a calendar using the women as nude or nearly nude models. 7:30-9:30 p.m. March 15, 16 and 22; 3-5 p.m. March 17. Through March 24. $25. 329-2910.
Death and the Maiden — Bisbee Royale, PO Box 1275, Bisbee. This play is intense, compelling, marvelously entertaining, and thought-provoking. It's about relationships, the #metoo movement, Trump, murder, and the choices we wrestle with in deciding how we treat one another. 6-9 p.m. March 15-17, 22 and 23. $15. 432-5546.
Acting Shakespeare — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Students will learn about rhythm, meter, scansion and text interpretation culminating in a showcase of student work. Ages 10-12. 9-10:15 a.m. Saturdays. Through March 23. $200. 448-3300.
Invisible Theatre Auditions for the 2019-2020 Season — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. Those auditioning for the first time with Invisible Theatre should prepare a 3 minute contemporary monologue for productions between Aug. 2019-May 2020. If you have worked with the company previously, please email a letter of interest and time availability to alayna@invisibletheatre.com. Everyone must call 884-0672 for an appointment on March 16. Please bring a photo and current resume. All positions are paid. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16. Free. 884-0672.
Love Letters — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Barbara Eden and Hal Linden. 7-9 p.m. March 17. $24-$64. 547-3040.
The Brave Knight, Sir Lancelot — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Join Lancelot on his quest to find action, adventure, dragons, and damsels in distress, all in the hopes of becoming a brave knight. 12:30-1:30 p.m. March 17. Through March 24. $10. 327-4242.
Breakdown/Breakthrough — The Carport Theater, 3614 E. Presidio Road. With theater, dance and improv skits exploring how breakdown can lead to breakthrough, this is the 8th annual community theater event. 7:30-9 p.m. March 22 and 23. Free. 409-3473.
The Illusionists — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Talents of five of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. Ages 5 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 8-10:30 p.m. March 22 and 23. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
The Secret Garden: The Musical — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Based on the 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, the musical score will be performed by a live orchestra and cast, headlining Michael Chaffin (Archibald), Kimberly Chaffin (Lily) and Christopher Will (Neville). 7-9:30 p.m. March 22. Through March 31. $20. 319-0400.