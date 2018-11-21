COMEDY
Free Form Fight Night — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Improv team battle. Four teams enter, only one will remain. Every show is different. Ages 17 and up. 501c3. 9-10 p.m. Nov. 30. Free. 289-8076. unscrewedtheater.org.
Family Friendly Improv Comedy — Unscrewed Theater. Taking suggestions from the audience, performers create games and scenes right off the top of their heads. Nonprofit 501c3, tax deductible donations appreciated. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays. $8. 289-8076.
The Estrogen Hour: Sleighed — Laff's Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway. Nancy Stanley hosts and leads a line-up of stand-up virgins and veterans. Tickets and raffle proceeds go 100 percent to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. 21 and up. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $15. 245-5236. facebook.com.
Musical Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Audience suggests a title and the performers present a improvised musical. 9-10 p.m. Dec. 1. $8. 289-8076.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Saturdays. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535. thedinnerdetective.com.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3. $39. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
MAGIC
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays. $35. 615-5299. carnivalofillusion.com.
THEATER
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.
Jingle Bell Rockin' Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Belting along to your favorite holiday hits with our all-star cast of singers and our amazing 7-piece GMH Showband. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 2, 5, 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Snoopy!!! — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Based on the beloved Peanuts comic strip by Charles Schulz. A sequel to You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 6, 7;3-5 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 29. $10. 327-4242. livetheatreworkshop.org.
Inspecting Carol by Daniel J. Sullivan — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A man who asks to audition at a small theater is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. 7-9 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
Arizona Repertory Theatre The Cripple of Inishmaan — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. Last chance. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 2; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. $17-$28. 621-1162. Pat Engels & Richard Medland.
Oklahoma! — Rincon University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave. The 75th anniversary of this show about love in the old west. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. $10. 837-9931.
Mamma Mia: The Broadway Musical - LIVE — The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. A girl with three possible fathers... and one hopeful groom. Mix in 27 classic ABBA songs (including Dancing Queen, Waterloo, Take a Chance on Me) - lots of over the top disco-licious costumes, rock concert lights and sound. Last chance. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 1; 2:30-5 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2. $20-$35. 882-6574. arizonaonstage.org.
Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329. Presented as a 1940’s-style radio drama. A young girl, Virginia, writes a letter to the editor of the New York Sun if there is a Santa Claus and Ed Mitchell, the editor, assigns Frank Church, a reporter on the verge of self destruction the task of answering Virginia's question. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2; 7-9 p.m. Dec. 1. Through Dec. 9. $17. 888-0509. arizonarosetheatre.com.
The Music Man — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The irresistible musical tribute to the power of make-believe. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 1, 4-7; 7-9:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 30. $25. 622-2823. arizonatheatre.org.
Tis The Season, A Winter Holiday Concert — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Amberlee Harrington and the Desert Melodies with holiday classics. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. $10. 887-6239. communityplayerstucson.org. Presented by The Community Players.
Tony Kushner's "The Illusion": A Staged Reading — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. A staged reading. A father goes to a magician to find out about the son he disowned years before. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. $17. 551-2053. theroguetheatre.org.
Waitress — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. Ages 13 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 4-6. Through Dec. 9. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
Shakespeare’s Hamlet — Rincon / University High School, 420 N. Arcadia Blvd. Student performance. 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5, 6 and 8. $5. 232-5833.
Coney Island Christmas — Mountain View High School, 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd. A young Jewish girl in the 1930's is cast as Jesus in her school's Christmas play. The ensuing comedy, and family drama, create a heartwarming tale that is sure to entertain all audiences. 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8. $8. 579-4449.
Cloud Soup by Wolfe Bowart — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. A tailor who discovers that the adventure he longs for lies at his feet, in his pile of laundry. The tailor’s humble shop becomes an undiscovered world as fabrics magically morph, found objects transform into curious beings and puffs of steam remind us of a time when we saw faces in the clouds. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7. Through Jan. 11. $12-$28. 448-3300. scoundrelandscamp.org.
Constellations — The Community Playhouse, 1881 N. Oracle Road. Man meets woman. Maybe they fall in love, maybe they don’t, and maybe every possibility happens in every possible universe. A dreamlike story of love and quantum physics. 7:30-9:30 Dec. 6,7. Through Dec. 23. $25. 468-6111. somethingsomethingtheatre.com.
A Christmas Carol & Dickens Festival — Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway. Show audiences enjoy free admission to the Dickens Festival. Explore the merry old streets of London, with holiday amusement, merry merchants, jolly musicians, carolers, scrumptious food, treats, and roaming Victorian era characters. 7-10 p.m. Dec. 7. Through Dec. 16. $20. 319-0400. arts-express.org.
Spring Awakening Concert for Planned Parenthood — YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Concert version of the full score of the rock musical. The musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of teenage sexuality. Fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting Planned Parent of Arizona. Call for reservations. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. $25 suggested donation. 401-3626. windingroadtheater.org. Winding Road Theater Ensemble and YWCA.