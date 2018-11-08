COMEDY
Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed Improv Comedy Troupe — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Taking suggestions from the audience they create games and scenes right off the top of their heads no scripts allowed, every show is different. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17 and 23. $8. 289-8076.
Unscrewed Theater: Leaky Faucets and Comic Chaos Improv — Unscrewed Theater. Long form improv comedy, Comic Chaos is serialized comic book improv. Adult themes. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:15 p.m. Nov. 17. $8. 289-8076.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents: Allen Strickland Williams — Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. Hosted by Matt Ziemak and Rory Monserat. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 19. $5. 261-8773.
DINNER THEATER
Carnival of Illusion: An Evening of Old-World Magic — Scottish Rite Grand Parlour, 160 S. Scott Ave. Vaudeville-inspired illusion show. Ages 8 and up. 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $35. 615-5299.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 17. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
POETRY
Puerto Rico in My Heart/Puerto Rico en Mi Corazón — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Works of contemporary Puerto Rican poets, presented in Spanish and English. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Nov. 21. Free. 626-3765.
New Local Christian Author Book Signing Event — Gospel Supplies, 5640 E. Broadway. "Reflections of my Heart through Jesus Christ, our only hope" by Ruthann Bond. 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 797-7491.
THEATER
Arizona Repertory Theatre The Cripple of Inishmaan — Tornabene Theatre: UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Through Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Death By Design — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17. Last chance. $20. 327-4242.
Good People — The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Glen Coffman. Darkly hilarious. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-18; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17. Last chance. $28. 401-3626.
On Your Feet — Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. Just when Emilio and Gloria Estefan thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Recommended for ages 8 and up. No babes in arms, everyone must have a ticket. Contains some strong language. 7:30-10 p.m. Nov. 15; 8-10:30 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 17; 1-3:30 and 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 18. $29. 1-800-745-3000.
SCROOGE! — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight-style adaptation. Call for show dates and times. Through Jan. 5, 2019. $22.95. 886-9428.
Studio Series: On the Verge, or, The Geography of Yearning — Harold Dixon Directing Studio, Drama Building, 1025 N. Olive Road. Three women join forces to explore and conquer Terra Incognita, the last and most mysterious of unexplored territories. As they journey, they reminisce about past adventures and meditate on the outer and inner frontiers of what it means to be human. Adults. 8-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-3:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $7. 621-1162.
Tartuffe — Pima Community College Center for the Arts, 2202 W. Anklam Road. A sardonic comedy set in the era of 1King Louis XVI of France. The story takes place in the home of the wealthy Orgon, where Tartuffe-a fraud and a pious imposter-has insinuated himself. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. $17. 206-6986.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. In a rushing, shifting theatrical style, a boy with autism investigates the murder of his neighbor's dog. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 15-17; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. $38. 551-2053.
The Odd Couple - Female Version by Neil Simon — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 18. Last chance. $25. 505-1856.
Troubadour Theatre Shakespeare Acting Class Ages 11-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, and rehearse scenes from Shakespeare's classic plays to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays. Through Dec. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Bette Davis Ain't For Sissies starring Jessica Sherr — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. This one-woman show is about the 1930's icon, Bette Davis, on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16, 17; 3-5 p.m. Nov. 17. $35. 882-9721.
Troubadour Theatre Acting II Class Ages 11-18 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, work on their acting skills, and rehearse a play to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Register online. 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays. Through Dec. 14. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Acting I Class Ages 7-12 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre and focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register at troubadourtheatre.com. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays; 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Dec. 15. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv I Class Ages 7-12 — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register at troubadourtheatre.com. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Through Dec. 15. $95. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Rock n Roll Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will work on vocal and instrument skills and work in bands on songs of their choosing. Parents are invited to watch on the last day of class. Register online. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Dec. 15. $115. 401-4833.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Learn strategy and theatrical role playing. No prior experience needed. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Through Dec. 16. $115. 401-4833.
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing — The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, 738 N. Fifth Ave. Triplet sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. Ages 5-105. 2-3 p.m. Nov. 18. Through Nov. 25 $12-$28. 448-3300.
Murder at the Cactus Casino- Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Comedy musical murder mystery and four course meal. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. Through Dec. 17. $39. 529-1000.