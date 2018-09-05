COMEDY
Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed Improv Comedy Troupe — Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway. Interactive comedy taking suggestions from the audience to create games and scenes from the top of the actors heads. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 15, 21. $8. 289-8076.
Not Burnt Out Just Unscrewed Improv Comedy Troupe Uncensored Shows — Unscrewed Theater. Interactive comedy uncensored show taking suggestions from the audience to create games and scenes from the top of the actors heads. Adult content. Ages 17 and up. 9-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15. $8. 289-8076.
Arizona Repertory Theatre Like Heaven — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. April dreams of singing the blues, but life and love are in the way. Her little sister can’t let her go and her friend Trudy worries about her eternal soul. Enter a mysterious stranger who unwittingly provides a path to escape. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 16; 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 19-21. $28. 621-1162.
Brew Haha Comedy Showcase Presents: Kristine Levine — Borderlands Brewery, 119 E. Toole Ave. Roxy Merrari, Amber Frame, and Joe Tullar. Hosted by: Matt Ziemak and Rory Monserat. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 17. $10. 261-8773.
DINNER THEATER
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Tucson - Reid Park, 445 S. Alvernon Way. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15. $49.95. 1-866-496-0535.
The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show — La Quinta Inn Reid Park, 102 N. Alvernon Way, Torrance. Solve a hilarious crime while you feast on a dinner. Just beware. The killer is hiding somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as a prime suspect. Ages 15 and up. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 15. $59.95. 1-866-496-0535.
Murder at the Cactus Casino: Interactive Murder Mystery Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Live music and chase scenes. When you arrive, you’re given a new name, a new identity for the evening so feel free to play along. It’s like the game of Clue played live all around you. Price includes dinner and show. 6-8:30 p.m. Mondays. $39. 529-1000.
POETRY
Puerto Rico in My Heart/Puerto Rico en Mi Corazón — University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. Works of contemporary Puerto Rican poets, presented in Spanish and English. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays; 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Thursdays. Through Nov. 21. Free. 626-3765.
UA Prose Series: Venita Blackburn — The University of Arizona Poetry Center. Curated by faculty of the Creative Writing Program at the UA. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 13. Free. 626-3765.
Author Event: Margaree Little, poet and author of Rest — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. A reading and book discussion. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Free. 792-3715.
Main Library Poetry Circle — Joel D. Valdez Main Library, 101 N. Stone Ave. Read and discuss the work of U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K Smith. No preparation or knowledge of poetry is necessary. Each participant will receive a packet of the poems to be read and discussed. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. Free. 791-4010.
Poet Showcase: Frank Iosue — Joel D. Valdez Main Library. Frank Iosue will read from his collection, 'The Au Revoir of an Enormous Us,' and answer questions and sign books. 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Free. 791-4010.
THEATER
Bertolt Brecht's "Galileo" — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. A fictionalized telling of the struggles of Galileo Galilei and his confirmation of the Copernican Model of the solar system. 7:30-9:45 p.m. Sept. 13-15, 20 and 21; 2-4:15 Sept. 15, 16. $38. 551-2053.
Every Brilliant Thing — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13-15, 20-21; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 16. $20. 327-4242.
Sanctuary — Southside Presbyterian Church, 317 W. 23rd St. In 1981, Salvadorians fleeing war land in Tucson Seeking refuge. Based on the actual people and events that garnered national support, Sanctuary is a site-specific theatrical installation, performed and experienced in the physical space where the actual events of the play took place. 7:30-9:15 p.m. Sept. 13-15, 20-21; 4-5:45 p.m. Sept. 16. $25. 276-9598.
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne — Invisible Theatre, 1400 N. First Ave. One actor (David Alexander Johnston) portrays every character in a small Jersey Shore town as he unravels the story of Leonard Pelkey, a tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant fourteen-year-old boy who goes missing. Ages 13 and up. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 13-15; 3-5 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16. $35. 882-9721.
The Vampire — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Count Dracula travels from Transylvania to England and develops a taste for the blood of the innocent Mina. He is on a mission to make her his bride forever. Through Nov. 4. Call for dates and times. $22.95. 886-9428.
The Underpants by Steve Martin — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. A wild satire adapted from the classic German play about Louise and Theo Markes, a couple whose conservative existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14, 15, 21; 2-4 p.m. Sept. 16. $20. 207-2491.
Troubadour Theatre Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre, 204 W. Grant Road. Students will learn acting techniques, work on their acting skills, and rehearse a play to be performed for parents on the last day of class. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Fridays. Through Oct. 12. $115. 401-4833.
The Adventures of Sparkle and Steven: Two Unlikely Best Friends by Taylor Steger — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Princess Maribel and her cat, “Sparkles” are at a pageant when the Evil Wizard tries to stop it. 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 15. $12. 207-2491.
Troubadour Theatre Acting Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will learn about acting, play theatre games, learn theatre and focus exercises, and rehearse a play to be presented to parents on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. All levels of experience welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays. Through Oct. 9; noon-1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Improv is not only a ton of fun, but helps improve acting, communication, and collaboration skills and boosts confidence. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at roubadourtheatre.com. Ages 7-12. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $95. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Rock n Roll Class — Troubadour Theatre. Students will work on vocal and instrument skills and work in bands on songs of their choosing. Parents are invited to watch on the last day of class. Ages 12-18. Eight classes. Prior experience required with instrument or vocal lessons. 2-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. Through Oct. 13. $115. 401-4833.
Dungeons and Dragons Class — Troubadour Theatre. Learn strategy and theatrical role playing. Ages 10-18. 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Through Oct. 14. $115 for eight classes. 401-4833.
Native Gardens — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. The comedy looks at the fast-receding ideal that we should all be able to live next door to each other, whatever our background, age, and politics – even as the play rightly observes that such harmony cannot exist without some willingness for self-examination, especially on the side of the fence where historical privilege has resided. 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $25-$90. 622-2823.
The Grand Canyon Mystery — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. The food supply that the animals have worked all fall to save up is gone. Help solve the mystery. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sept. 16. $10. 327-4242.
Troubadour Musical Theatre Class Ages 10-18 — Troubadour Theatre. Students will work on vocal techniques and singing skills. Students will perform a showcase of group and solo songs from Broadway musicals for parents on the last day of class. Ages 10-18. No experience required. Eight classes. 4:30-6 p.m. Mondays. Through Oct. 8. $115. 401-4833.
Troubadour Theatre Improv Class — Troubadour Theatre,. Students will spend class time learning and playing lots of fun improv games. Parents are invited to come watch the students play their favorite games on the last day of class. Register online now at troubadourtheatre.com. Ages 11-18. Eight classes. All levels welcome. 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Through Oct. 10. $95. 401-4833.
Hush Hush — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Just before the show, four actors are given character traits by the audience. An entirely improvised play based on audience suggestions. Characters, situations and plot are different each time. 9:30-11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. $10. 327-4242.