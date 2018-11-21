My wife, Beppie, was in memory care due to dementia. She was transferred in June to Pacifica Senior Living and in July received care from Agape Hospice. She died on Nov. 11. The staff of both Pacifica, Agape and their volunteers were wonderful. Especially kind was Belinda Motzkin Brauer, Agape’s volunteer coordinator. She found out that we were having our 70th anniversary on Sept. 2 and asked if we would like a party. I didn’t know how my wife would respond to that, but perhaps it might lift her spirits. She arranged with other volunteers for two musicians, flowers, cake and lots of pictures. And during my wife’s last week of her life, when she was heavily sedated due to pain, Belinda and other volunteers kept my wife company when I couldn’t be there.
Alex L. Lutgendorf