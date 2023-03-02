A new food truck park opened in February at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet.
Where: 4100 S. Palo Verde Road
Phone: (866) 440-2810
Website: Comida Park
For Star subscribers: Comida Park at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet is bringing in nearly two dozen vendors with a variety of eats for its three-day grand opening.
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The main reason behind The Pit’s closure: there aren’t any city codes that exist for an idea as big as a dense food truck park. Peddler’s licenses state that food trucks can’t be parked permanently less than 100 feet away from one another. For now, The Pit has conformed to special event rules and has been permitted to stay open indefinitely, as the city works on a code amendment process.