In a busy year for commercial construction, 2018 saw several impressive structures rise to accommodate a wave of new workers, including the massive Amazon distribution center at the Port of Tucson, near Kolb and Valencia roads.
Amazon expects to employ between 1,500 and 1,900 workers at the 800,000-square-foot warehouse when it begins operating next summer.
Elsewhere:
Texas Instruments announced an expansion with a new facility at Williams Centre, near Broadway and Craycroft Road. The company, which currently employs about 300 local workers, plans to add 35 jobs with an average salary of $143,000.
Geico is expanding into a regional office at The Bridges, near 36th Street and Kino Parkway. Local developer The Bourn Cos. is constructing a 200,000-square-foot building for the national insurer — one of Tucson’s largest employers with 2,100 workers. Geico plans to add about 700 jobs.
The building for Caterpillar’s Surface Mining and Technology Division is almost done west of Interstate 10 on Cushing Street. The 150,000-square-foot building is expected to be completed early next year and house about 600 executives.