Compassion, courage and civility serve and benefit humanity

We as humans are connected in a universal tribe that exists in different races, cultures, colors, religions and environments. We are one.

We as humans strive for the same things. We share basic needs for food, shelter, safety and relationships with other humans to validate our personhood and purpose in life.

We as humans seek survival that is best found in knowing, respecting and serving one another.

We as humans allow fear of “the other” to harm our desire for peaceful, creative and productive life and community.

We as humans benefit when serving others as we express love, kindness and compassion.

Compassion and kindness are often used interchangeably to describe the same thing. The meanings are not the same.

Compassion is a mindset and heart-set. It’s an intellectual and spiritual practice in appraising situations and employing fairness, justice and love for the best outcome.

Kindness is action. It is taking opportunities to be friendly in speech, attitude and action. When practiced, it becomes a reflex.

Compassion is understanding and tolerance, yet not approving harmful acts in society. It takes compassion and courage in supporting corrective action as a deterrent to harm.

Courage is acting in confident ways. To speak up when wrong is perceived. To personally admit mistakes and not blame others.

Courage is not speaking or taking action when it can create more harm, solve nothing, stoke anger and instill hatred.

Courage is to challenge preconceived views ingrained in a culture when it harms individuals, community and peace.

Courage is fighting in warfare knowing the outcome may be death. It is a career as police officer, firefighter, nurse, doctor or teacher in dealing with harmful situations.

Courage is serving humanity with respect and forgiveness when personally harmed.

Combining compassion and courage you have a foundation for civility.

Civility is not just speech and action in the public arena. It is daily actions and speech respecting the personhood of individuals.

Civility is a service of enhancing the lives of others. It improves relationships of family, neighbors, co-workers and community.

Civility is understanding differences, appreciating differences and accepting what benefits our lives and how we can benefit others through respectful communications.

Civility is honest open discourse with those who have different views and preconceived ideas. It is personally espousing a willingness to listen.

When we are civil, we build community, unity and peace.

Meet Jay McCall

Jay McCall is a lifetime community volunteer. He is a founder of LifeDonorUSA Foundation, three Rotary clubs and three networking groups in Tucson. He is president of a social enterprise, Legecy “Your Life is Your Legacy!” and Legecy Forum “The Voice of Grassroots Civility.” The organization honors Jim and Meredith McCall, children whose short lives were examples of compassion, courage and civility. Funding for LEGECY comes from the sale of motivational framed posters and items.

