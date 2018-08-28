Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are coming to the AVA at Casino del Sol.
It’s going to be a busy weekend at the AVA at Casino del Sol.
The amphitheater has two very different shows coming our way this holiday weekend.
First up on Saturday, Sept. 1, is 1990s rapper Ice Cube, probably best known for his role in the rap crew N.W.A. His acting career, though, seems to have overshadowed his music career.
He’s appeared in nearly 30 movies including his acting debut in the 1991 smash “Boyz n the Hood,” the “Friday” and “Barbershop” series, “21 Jump Street” and “Straight Outta Compton.” He’s also appeared in 10 TV shows, including the documentary “The Defiant Ones.”
His music career, by contrast, has included a dozen studio albums and collaborations with heavy weights such as Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur.
He goes on the AVA stage, 5655 W. Valencia Road, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $75 through tickets.casinodelsol.com
On Sunday, Sept. 2, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will remind us how much she loves rock and roll. Jett is one of the original chicks with guitars, that generation of female rockers who loudly, proudly and defiantly put their male counterparts on notice that they could rock just as hard as men.
Jett (“I Love Rock ‘n Roll,” “Crimson and Clover,” “Dirty Deeds”) goes on stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40.
Also this weekend, Belinda Davids brings her critically-acclaimed “The Greatest Love of All, The Whitney Houston Show” to the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. Expect to hear all of the late singer’s greatest hits — “I Will Always Love You,” “Greatest Love Of All,” “How Will I Know,” “All the Man That I Need,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” Tickets are $24 to $59 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com
Downtown at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite are teaming up for an evening of song at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 1. Tickets are $51.50 in advance at ticketfly.com, $65 at the door.