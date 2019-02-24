Arizona jumped into seventh place Sunday night. Or maybe “crawled’’ would be a more fitting term.
It’s a three-way tie, anyway. Does anyone care when you’re tied for seventh place in anything, except maybe the PGA Tour money list.
Even though its 70-54 victory over Stanford was much easier than expected, the UA’s upward move isn’t a ticket to anyone’s bracketology, in the NCAA or NIT. The Wildcats play at Gill Coliseum and Matthew Knight Arena in Oregon this week and by Saturday night could be cold and alone in 10th place.
Either way, it was Arizona’s most impressive performance since beating Oregon State five weeks ago, and it sparked the following five conclusions: