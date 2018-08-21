CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Protesters at North Carolina’s flagship university took advantage of a non-confrontational police response to topple a century-old Confederate statue that’s long been the target of critics who say it symbolizes racism.
Now, backlash over the Monday night takedown could make it harder to negotiate a resolution to the fate of other Confederate monuments in the state — including three on state Capitol grounds being debated Wednesday by a state historical commission.
A year before protesters took down “Silent Sam,” University of North Carolina campus police responded much differently to a similar protest. In 2017, officers in riot gear faced criticism for heavy-handed tactics after using metal barricades to keep activists from getting near the statue.
The portable barriers weren’t used Monday, and officers didn’t keep protesters away from the statue. The bronze figure of an anonymous soldier was pulled down from its stone pedestal with ropes by protesters who used banners to mask their action.
University and legislative leaders said they’re taking a hard look at how protesters used “mob rule” tactics to bring down the statue. A top legislative leader urged all levels of government to reevaluate the response to such protests, while campus police were preparing a detailed timeline of events leading to when “Silent Sam” fell.
North Carolina’s powerful Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger urged officials “from the Governor down to the local District Attorney” rethink how they deal with such “violent riots” and work on “re-establishing the rule of law.”
Chancellor Carol Folt and UNC System President Margaret Spellings, along with the heads of their boards, issued a joint statement acknowledging “many have questioned how police officers responded,” but it wasn’t the administration’s intention to allow the statue to fall.
They said the protest was “unlike any previous event” on campus, “carried out in a highly organized manner.”
To outwit officers, the protesters raised four tall black banners on bamboo poles, along with banners on the ground, concealing efforts to tie a rope around the sculpture. They then split into two groups. Most marched away as a small group remained behind. The banners were up for about an hour before the groups converged and yanked the statue down.
The statue, erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in 1913, had been under constant, costly police surveillance after being vandalized in recent months. Many students, faculty and alumni argued that “Silent Sam” symbolized racism .