Who is Conner Park, located on Glenn Street and Plumer Avenue, named for?
A) John J. Conner, who owned the land where the park is now and gave it to the city.
B) Conner Plumer. During the 1910s Nate Plumer owned this land and used to play baseball with his grandson Conner. Nate's will left this land to the city for a park with the agreement it be named for his grandson.
C) Rennoc Conner, a former stuntman at Old Tucson Studios who donated the land to the city for the park. The park is officially called Rennoc Conner Park but is often shortened to Conner Park.