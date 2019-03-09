Tucson Conquistadores executive director Judy McDermott was hired in 1993, working as director of marketing. Now, a quarter-century later, McDermott and the Conquistadores have completed their fifth PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, its best yet. “It was the most well-attended,” she said. “But they’ve all been good.” That’s par for pro golf in Tucson — they’ve all been good. The Conquistadores have made the 16th hole party-central, a double-decked compound to see and be seen. It will never be like the wild No. 16 hole at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix — with 20,000 loud fans — but if the Conquistadores actively market UA students and expand the seating area at No. 16, it could put younger blood at Tucson National, a demographic which is all it lacks. The Conquistadores took a step in that direction this year by hosting a Saturday night concert — LoCash, a six-figures-per-gig band — on the driving range. One of the younger Conquistadores is Mike Saffer, a former all-state football player at Sabino High, who went on to become an All-Pac-10 lineman at UCLA. Now market president of iHeart Radio Tucson, Saffer is among the Conquistadores who coordinated and executed the LoCash concert, which was a big success.