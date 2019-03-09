Mark O’Meara dons the Conquistadores trophy helmet after winning the Cologuard Classic at Omni Tucson National, March 3, 2019.

Tucson Conquistadores executive director Judy McDermott was hired in 1993, working as director of marketing. Now, a quarter-century later, McDermott and the Conquistadores have completed their fifth PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, its best yet. “It was the most well-attended,” she said. “But they’ve all been good.” That’s par for pro golf in Tucson — they’ve all been good. The Conquistadores have made the 16th hole party-central, a double-decked compound to see and be seen. It will never be like the wild No. 16 hole at the Waste Management Open in Phoenix — with 20,000 loud fans — but if the Conquistadores actively market UA students and expand the seating area at No. 16, it could put younger blood at Tucson National, a demographic which is all it lacks. The Conquistadores took a step in that direction this year by hosting a Saturday night concert — LoCash, a six-figures-per-gig band — on the driving range. One of the younger Conquistadores is Mike Saffer, a former all-state football player at Sabino High, who went on to become an All-Pac-10 lineman at UCLA. Now market president of iHeart Radio Tucson, Saffer is among the Conquistadores who coordinated and executed the LoCash concert, which was a big success.