Sgt. Conrad Walter May, Sept. 23, 1924 - May 31, 1989, 15th Air Force, 415 Division, Squad, based in Foggia, Italy
4 Days in the Life of a Waist Gunner - June 16, 1944 - June 26, 1944
Excerpts from Conrad’s cherished diary:
6/16/1944. Went on my first mission, one of the roughest they say they have had in a long time. Bombed the oil refinery near Vienna. I think we demolished the place. Believe me, I was frightened. I knew it wasn't going to be a play, but little did I know what it was really like. It counted as 2 missions.
6/22/1944 Bombed the Fiat Motor Works in Northern Italy. We had engine trouble, lost the formation. I was more frightened this raid than my first. Honestly, I can't see any way out alive, but maybe the Lord is with us. The plane we flew in was a wreck, oil leaked from all engines, named "Lethal Louise."
6/25/1944 Another mission, bombed Avignon, France, another wreck of a plane. Had only 10 feet of runway left when we took off. No. 4 engine caught fire. McGee just about got his today, a P-61 went whistling thru his tail turret and a 20 mm went straight through the waist turret. Caught a 61 in No.1 engine. Maloney's gun ran away, shot 5 holes in the vestibule stabilizer. If this keeps up we won't last 10 missions!
6/26/1944 Mission — oil refinery near Venice. Must have had 50-60 enemy on us. The escort we had today did a wonderful job, we would have really caught it. I saw a B24 blow up in midair. We all got worried when the tail turret went out.
8/3/1944 Mission — oil refinery near Ploesti was the roughest mission I've been on. I believe you actually could have walked on all the flak and smoke. The Lord was with us!
