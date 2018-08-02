It should be easier for Arizonans to protect themselves from identity theft.
A decade ago, the Legislature voted to allow credit-reporting agencies to charge a $5 fee every time someone wants to lock their credit to prevent anyone else from opening a new account or borrowing money in their name.
The problem for consumers is that the fee applies not just each time someone freezes a credit report, but when a person unfreezes it to finance a purchase, such as for a new car. And putting the freeze back on logs another $5 fee.
Then there’s the fact the fee applies to each party. So for a husband and wife, the cost of that same series of actions goes from $15 to $30.
Finally, there are three credit agencies, each getting to charge a fee. And since it takes contacting all three to get full protection, the cost triples to $90.
As of Friday, those fees will become illegal.
Also disappearing will be fees on gift cards. The only exception would be for bank-issued debit or reloadable prepaid cards.
People who declare bankruptcy will get to keep more of their personal property.
In general, when people seek protection from creditors they are required to sell off assets to pay their debts. But federal bankruptcy law allows each state to decide how much individuals can keep.
Under the old law, for example, individuals could have one typewriter, one computer, one bicycle, one sewing machine, a family bible, a burial plot and one shotgun, rifle or pistol if the total value does not exceed $1,000.
Now the total value is $2,000. And at the behest of gun-rights advocates, lawmakers decided that those who file bankruptcy can separately keep as many weapons as they want as long as their total value is $2,000.
Convinced there is no health hazard, Arizona lawmakers allowed for Grade A eggs to stay on store shelves longer. The new law says they can be dated as far out as 45 days from being packaged. But consumers wanting something fresher can instead seek out Grade AA eggs, which still cannot be sold after 24 days.