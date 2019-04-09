Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
“I can’t imagine where we would be financially, mentally and emotionally without the Ronald McDonald House. It allowed us to use our funds to save our home,” says Geri, mom of Sydni, who stayed at the Ronald McDonald House while Sydni was being treated for a rare autoimmune disorder. Because of generous community support, families like this can stay free of charge. The average stay for a family is a little over eight nights, and an $800 tax-credit donation will cover all of the charity’s associated costs.
GAP Ministries
Lovasia Holley entered foster care at age 15 when her hyper, outgoing personality became too much for her parents. She bounced between placements until she found her home at one of GAP Ministries’ family-style group homes. House parents Dawn and Jay saw she was smart academically and helped her finish high school and enroll at Northern Arizona University. Statistically, fewer than 3 percent of kids aging out of foster care graduate college. With the help of the Foster Care Tax Credits, Lovasia beat the odds. On May 12, 2018, she received her degree in social work from Northern Arizona University. She is now on GAP’s staff working with teen girls just like her.
Pima Council on Aging
“I promised (my mother) I would never put her in a home. And I did not. I wouldn’t have been able to do that if it hadn’t been for Pima Council on Aging,” Karen says. It was only with caregiver respite services that she was able to keep her promise. Respite service is one of many supports PCOA provides for those who are caring for their loved ones across Pima County. An $800 tax-credit donation can provide six months of weekly respite visits to help a dedicated family caregiver maintain critical health and balance in their own life.
Beacon Group
Roger Varela, a graduate of Tucson High, was eager to work, and moved through Beacon Group’s transition program quickly, landing a position with a local hotel.
However, the work environment and schedule were not a good fit. Working closely with his job developer at Beacon, Roger obtained a job where he gets the full support he needs at work, with a schedule that allows his family to be there for him at home. “Beacon helped me with résumé writing and job searches, too. I like my job because my coworkers are supportive,” says Roger. Tax-credit donations are used to cover unfunded costs associated with job development, including help with résumé building, interview skills, job search and job coaching.
Make Way for Books
“I don’t know what life would be like without this experience. I learned how to help my children grow — how to help them learn. Make Way for Books was a key to open the door to help my children’s brains to develop, to grow and connect with others,” says Laura, mother of two in Make Way for Books programming. Generous community support means we can provide proven early literacy programs where children and families like Laura’s learn together. An $800 tax-credit donation empowers parents, provides high-quality books, and ensures that young children get the right start in school and in life.
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona
Joyce is 98 and sharp as a tack. Her family sometimes mentions a move to an assisted-living facility, but Joyce refuses. She gave up her driver’s license at 92, and that’s where the concessions ended. An $800 tax-credit donation to Mobile Meals delivers two medically tailored meals a day to Joyce’s door for over six months. The meals Joyce receives help manage her Type 2 diabetes, and the daily visits from Mobile Meals volunteers reassure her son, Roger, that she’s safe. As Joyce says, “Just because I’m almost 100, doesn’t mean I’m OLD!”
IMPACT of Southern Arizona
“I thought I was the only grandmother in the world raising my grandchild. Coming here, they make you feel better about yourself and your situation ... that you’re not the only one.” – A grandmother who is raising her grandson on her own.
IMPACT of Southern Arizona is working to stabilize families, move people out of poverty and support senior independence. An $800 tax-credit donation will provide one of these: one month of peanut butter for all families visiting our food bank; tuition and job-placement support for someone earning a certificate in caregiving; 266 hot meals for homebound seniors.
Camp J at the Tucson Jewish Community Center
When asked “Did you learn anything at camp this year?” 6-year-old Kaya doesn’t miss a beat: “To be kind, be safe, to be respectful and be responsible.”
Kaya has a brother with nonverbal severe autism, and while the family resources often go to finding places that meet his needs, at The Tucson J, their parents don’t have to choose. With generous support from our scholarship fund, the family is able to send both children to Camp J. An $800 tax-credit gift can enable 10 weeks of learning, making memories and building friendships that last a lifetime.
Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN)
Tim is one of the people with HIV who will benefit from your tax-credit donation. A $800 tax-credit donation to the Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) funds a year of support services for a person living with HIV in our community — meals, social and emotional support, classes on living well with HIV, care packages, haircuts and more. Tim, like most of the people served by TIHAN, lives below the federal poverty level, doing his best to get by. Regardless of the amount, your tax-credit donation to TIHAN helps Tim and other people living with HIV.
Our Family Services
Our Family Services “helped me catch up on my bills and find peace of mind,” says Rocio Villa, who received help after an injury and a late paycheck pulled her into a maelstrom of bills and late fees, putting her at risk of losing her home. Beyond financial assistance, Rocio also received guidance on how to advocate for herself at work, and her children were connected with school supplies and transportation. An $800 tax-credit donation to Our Family Services will prevent families from becoming homeless and provide safety and stability for children right here in Tucson.
Junior Achievement of Arizona — Southern District
A $400 tax-credit donation to Junior Achievement was all it took to give these San Miguel High School students the opportunity of a lifetime. Through the JA You’re Hired program, they learned vital career-readiness skills such as résumé writing, interviewing, networking and workplace communication from a Tucson business professional. Then they put those skills into practice at a Junior Achievement regional competition, where they won awards for networking, dressing for success and teamwork. Your $400 tax-credit donation will give the next team of deserving Tucson kids the chance to launch their career dreams.
Arizona Youth Partnership
Tax credits allow the Arizona Youth Partnership to continue to support youth and families by partnering with Arizona communities to prevent and solve local issues such as substance abuse, teen pregnancy and challenging family dynamics.
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
“Thank you so much for making it possible to be able to see my daughter and spend this time,” says Teresa, mom of Araceli, who stay connected through Girl Scouts Beyond Bars, a Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona program that brings together daughters and mothers separated by incarceration to maintain their bond through Girl Scout activities. Generous community support through the Arizona Tax Credit makes this and other social impact programs possible, providing free Girl Scout experiences to girls who otherwise might not have access to them, supporting their potential and building their strengths in a safe, all-girl space.
Literacy Connects
“I remember in fifth grade, my teacher broke a ruler over my head and called me stupid. … That’s when I closed the door to learning and locked it. Literacy Connects helped me reopen that door. It was more than just gaining communication skills, I gained a family,” says Uwe Keilitz.
At Literacy Connects, we understand that while building skills is critical, shifting attitudes and behaviors are essential to long-term success. With a tax-credit donation, you can help students like Uwe change their attitudes on learning and help them turn a page to a brighter future.