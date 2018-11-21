In regards to to my sister in God, Joyce Meredith, she is deserving of great recognition for all the hard work she does to feed the homeless at the Main Library on a regular basis. She was a member at First Assembly of God Church. On Thanksgiving Day she would be at the church at 3:30 a.m. preparing everything to make sure the homeless and anyone else would have a good dinner. She is now a member of Flowing Wells Assembly. Surely she continues to work just as hard. May God bless Joyce.
Ralph Armento