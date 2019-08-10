In hindsight, Hsinchun Chen believes if he had waited a bit longer, he might have been able to get tens of billions of dollars for Coplink, the sophisticated data-analysis software used by law-enforcement agencies worldwide that he developed in 1998 at the University of Arizona.
But when he sold Coplink to IBM in 2011, $500 million didn't sound too shabby, Chen said this week.
Six years after they bought it, IBM sold Chen's technology to Forensic Logic, the California-based public safety technology provider. The terms of that deal were never made public, but Chen, a UA Regents professor in the Eller College of Management, said similar sales and acquisitions in recent years have been reported in the tens of billions of dollars.
"It was a great deal in 2011 for half-a-billion-dollars, but the industry has grown tenfold," said Chen, who heads the UA's artificial-intelligence lab
Tucson Police Department was the first to use Coplink technology, which has since been employed by law enforcement throughout the country and in 25 of 28 European Union countries, Chen said.
"I think we exited a little bit early, but . . . we couldn't have taken it to the next level and sustained it," said Chen, who is now focusing his efforts on cybersecurity.