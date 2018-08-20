Hill received first-team All-Southern Arizona selections by the Star twice — his junior year as a defensive back and senior year as a running back — and was an All-State selection by the Arizona Republic as a senior before he became a three-year starter at cornerback with Stanford. He helped Sabino to the 4A state title in 1992 as a junior and, in three playoff games his senior year, the two-way star totaled eight touchdowns and 219 yards rushing. He was a key factor in the Sabercats' upset of top-seeded Peoria in the 4A state quarterfinals when he scored twice and combined for 114 yards rushing and receiving.