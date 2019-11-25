Three years after it opened an outpost in Tucson, Corner Bakery Cafe closed its doors in November.
The soup-sandwich-dessert restaurant, part of a Chicago-based chain, was one of only two in Arizona. The only one left is located in Phoenix.
Employees at that restaurant had no information on the closing and Corner Bakery officials could not be reached.
Corner Bakery opened in Tucson in summer 2016, right next door to another national cafe chain Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, which opened in 2015. That restaurant is still open and Kneaders also has a location in Oro Valley.