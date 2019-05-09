Field cornerback
1. Jace Whittaker (5-11, 195, RS SR)
2. McKenzie Barnes (6-1, 185, SO)
Boundary cornerback
1. Lorenzo Burns (5-10, 181, RS JR)
2. Christian Roland-Wallace (5-11, 198, FR)
CB newcomer to watch: Bobby Wolfe (6-2, 170, FR)
Comment: A position decimated by injuries last season could become a team strength if everyone stays healthy. Roland-Wallace has the look of a future star. Barnes was one of the stars of the spring game. We ran out of room for junior Troy Young, who will contribute on defense and special teams. Wolfe should as well.