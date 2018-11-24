Arizona played without starting cornerback Lorenzo Burns, who appeared to suffer a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of last week’s game at Washington State.
With Burns and Jace Whittaker (elbow) unavailable, Arizona turned to sophomore Troy Young to start opposite Azizi Hearn. Young — who came to Tucson as a safety and was moved to linebacker at one point during the offseason — performed admirably under the circumstances.
ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins passed for 265 yards and a touchdown, but star receiver N’Keal Harry had just four catches for 55 yards.
“They went at him a couple times. I thought he held up,” Sumlin said. “You can see his confidence was a lot different than at the beginning of the year. With the situations he was in, with two really good wideouts, I thought he did a nice job.”
In his first career start at corner, Young finished with three tackles and one pass breakup.
All told, Arizona was missing six cornerbacks who were projected to contribute to the team in 2018: Burns, Whittaker, Tim Hough (left squad), Sammy Morrison (injury), Malcolm Holland (injury) and Tony Wallace (academics).