Coronavirus strips homeless Tucson shelters of volunteers, other resources

With many Tucsonans sheltering in place to protect themselves from coronavirus, service providers and government officials are scrambling to help those with no homes to hide out in.

City Councilman Steve Kozachik said local homeless shelters and other charitable organizations face shaky supply chains, dwindling donations and shifting health protocols as they struggle to help a growing number of people in need.

But the most immediate problem is a sudden loss of volunteers, some of whom have been told to stay away because of their age or other risk factors.

“Many of these volunteers are seniors, so they’re legitimately concerned for all the reasons that you know,” Kozachik said.

Gospel Rescue Mission is encouraging its elderly and at-risk volunteers to avoid the shelter for the time being.

The problem, said spokesman Victor Hightower, is that roughly 70% of the mission’s volunteer labor force is age 60 or older.

“We’ve got (other) people stepping up, but it’s a struggle,” Hightower said.

It’s not just shelters that are reeling from the loss of dedicated senior workers in this time of social distancing.

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona issued a plea for volunteers on Wednesday after many of its regular drivers over the age of 70 canceled their routes for fear of exposure.

While the organization recruits substitute drivers, it has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and the local Red Cross to continue delivering daily meals and shelf-stable food boxes to 200 vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities experiencing food insecurity.