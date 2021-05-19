Stories in Monday's and Wednesday's sports sections listed incorrect start times for Friday's NCAA softball regional games at Hillenbrand Stadium. Villanova plays Ole Miss at 3 p.m., and No. 11 Arizona hosts UMBC at 5:30 p.m.
Correction
-
- Updated
Related to this story
