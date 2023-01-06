Correction

A column on Page B1 Wednesday, Jan. 4, "Gov. Hobbs begins term with an overhang," misstated Rep.-elect Rachel Jones' position on recalling Gov. Katie Hobbs. Jones would not pursue a recall against Hobbs, considering it too expensive and unlikely to succeed.
