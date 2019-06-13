- The guest opinion “Open our trails and paths to the most uses possible,” published June 7 on Page A6, incorrectly described the electronic bicycle policy on the Chuck Huckelberry Loop. E-bikes are not allowed on any part of The Loop, except by users with disabilities. Additionally, Pima County administers the entire Loop.
- In Wednesday’s Business section, on Page A15, the closing numbers that ran under the Market Roundup and the accompanying chart for local and widely held stocks were incorrect.
