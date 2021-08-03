 Skip to main content
correction
CORRECTION

correction

The Sunday, Aug. 1, story on Page A1, “Crazy home prices here driving up rents, too,” had an incorrect figure for the value of homes sold in June. The correct number is $997 million.

