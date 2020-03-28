correction

The headline for the story, "Romero orders closure of spas, salons, other 'hygiene services'," on Page A1 Saturday did not accurately reflect Tucson Mayor Regina Romero's latest coronavirus proclamation. It ordered the temporary closure of all "non-essential" services in Tucson — as they are defined by Gov. Doug Ducey — to slow the spread of COVID-19. She also "strongly" advised places like hair and nail salons, spas and barber shops be temporarily closed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!