A graphic that accompanied a story Sunday on Page C1 (“Poll: More than a third of voters undecided in Tucson mayor race”) failed to include Medicare among the issues respondents listed as important to the 2020 election. Medicare was listed as important among 6% of the respondents. Also, the story did not include a photo of Steve Farley among the Democratic candidates running for mayor in the city’s Aug. 27 mail-in primary.
