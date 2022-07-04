correction

The Ask Amy column Monday on Page B5, “Night out could lead to July 4 fireworks,” was a repeat from last week. The column that was scheduled for Monday is on Page B3 today.
Tenants in Paloma Village, at Skyline and Campbell, include Fleming's Steakhouse, CVS and Starbucks.
For Star subscribers: An architect had proposed a $2 million renovation into a Swiss chalet. Tom Tompkins pitched a $125,000 Early Cowboy remodel - and came in under budget.
What’s next for Arizona and the devastated Pac-12? Survival scenarios in a world without USC and UCLA
After the thunderous news Thursday that USC and UCLA are seeking membership in the Big Ten starting in 2024, the future of the conference is very much in doubt.
Fireworks will light up the skies this Fourth of July weekend.
In the last five years, Tucson has added more than 3 million square feet of industrial space.
Tony Amato was fired by the University of Florida after one season during which players left the program amid complained about the way the coach treated them.
USC and UCLA's decision to chase the almighty ESPN, Fox and CBS dollars and abandon their geographical affiliations of more than 100 years will shake up college sports.
For Star subscribers: Open since late-February, the city-owned Wildcat Inn has housed dozens of residents, some of whom have moved on to more permanent housing.
Starting this fall, the University of Arizona will cover the costs of tuition and mandatory fees for any full-time, undergraduate student who is a member of one of Arizona's 22 federally recognized Native American tribes.