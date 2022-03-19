Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Page A9 letter to the editor in Friday’s edition, “Odd criticisms of court nominee,” did not include the author’s name. The letter was written by Rick Smith. Another letter, “Get educated about socialism,” incorrectly listed Rick Smith as a co-author. He did not write that letter.

