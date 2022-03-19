Correction

The Page A9 letter to the editor in Friday’s edition, “Odd criticisms of court nominee,” did not include the author’s name. The letter was written by Rick Smith. Another letter, “Get educated about socialism,” incorrectly listed Rick Smith as a co-author. He did not write that letter.
Contact Curt at (520) 573-4224
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Curt Prendergast
Reporter
Curt has been with the Star since 2015. He covered the border, immigration and federal courts. He now is the Opinion editor at the Star. He previously worked at the Nogales International.