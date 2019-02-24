- The column “It’s time to shut down tax havens,” Friday, Feb. 15, on Page A6, incorrectly stated that Geneva was the capital of Switzerland. The capital is Bern.
- “Retired astronaut Kelly opens campaign for US Senate here,” Sunday, Feb. 24, on Page C3, incorrectly stated that NASA’s headquarters was in Houston, Texas. NASA’s headquarters is in Washington D.C.
Corrections
