- The story “Temperature, handwashing issues continue to trip up eateries” published Sunday, July 29, on Page D1 incorrectly reported that Indian Twist, which failed a June inspection, was operating as Twisted Tandoor. The two entities are not affiliated.
- The July 29 article “ ‘Teacher’ vs. ‘educator’ issue flares up in primary” published on Page C6 misstated the number of years in which David Schapira ran for five offices. It was six years. Additionally, the article misstated the number of students Kathy Hoffman is in charge of educating. It is more than 50 at a time.
The Star does its best to identify and correct all errors. If you find an error, please report it to us by calling the appropriate section editor listed on each section.