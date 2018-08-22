Buy Now

New head football coach Kevin Sumlin talks with a few fans that showed up at the kick-off of the University of Arizona's Athletics Road Tour at the Eddie Lynch Pavilion, Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Kevin Sumlin and company are still figuring out which pieces will be a part of Arizona's puzzle for this season, and time isn't on their side considering the season is just over a week away.

Sumlin is beginning to figure out which Wildcats will be on the depth chart as well as the travel squad. The offensive line is still a mystery, sophomore safety Scottie Young Jr. is still trying to earn his stripes after being reinstated from his suspension, and a walk-on receiver earned a scholarship last weekend. 

Oh, and did we mention two Texas A&M transfers are still awaiting eligibility status from NCAA?

Kevin Sumlin answered questions following Wednesday's practice. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports