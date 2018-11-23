In last year’s Territorial Cup matchup against Arizona, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins connected with receiver N’Keal Harry on a pair of fade-route touchdowns in tight quarters in either corner of the end zone.
The passes were thrown in such a place that only Harry could catch them. They were thrown in such a way that suggested the two had practiced those plays countless times. They had.
“I couldn’t even count how many times we’ve done that same exact throw, over and over,” Wilkins told the Star earlier this year.
Wilkins said he began to build a connection with Harry in 2016, when Wilkins was a redshirt sophomore and Harry was a freshman. By the following season, they were operating on the same wavelength. This is how Wilkins explained it:
“You know how twins have their little telepathy or whatever? Where they think the same thing at the same time? As we continuously rep things, I get to know what he’s thinking, and he knows what I’m thinking.”
Harry ranks among ASU’s all-time leaders with 209 receptions, 2,834 yards and 22 touchdowns. Most of them have come from Wilkins, who has taken the majority of the QB snaps over the past three seasons.
Wilkins knew the 6-4, 221-pound Harry would have a physical advantage over most cornerbacks he faced the moment he stepped on campus. Harry used to pattern his game after former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson. Harry later molded his game after former ASU receiver Jaelen Strong.
“He’s only made his body that much stronger,” Wilkins said. “His work ethic is unreal. I think that’s something that really separates him from others.”
Not that Harry necessarily needs separation.