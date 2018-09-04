Pop-country supergroup Rascal Flatts is coming to the AVA at Casino del Sol on Nov. 1.
The AVA at Casino del Sol is squeezing one more country concert into its 2018 concert series.
On Nov. 1, pop-country supergroup Rascal Flatts will perform their first Tucson concert in a number of years at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. It’s also — so far, anyway — the last concert of the AVA season, which runs from April through late October/early November.
Tickets, starting at $50 and run as high as $200 are available through tickets.casinodelsol.com.
The Rascal Flatts show will be the AVA’s third country concert this fall — Dustin Lynch is set to perform on Sept. 7 and neo-trad rising stars Midland will be here Oct. 24.
Other upcoming AVA concerts include:
- Jangle pop quartet Gin Blossoms with Big Head Todd & the Monsters, 7:30p.m. Sept. 6.
- 3 Doors Down & Collective Soul “The Rock & Roll Express Tour,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.
- Ramon Ayala and Grupo Control, 9 p.m. Sept. 21.
- Metal rockers Tesla, 8 p.m. Sept. 28.