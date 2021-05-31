 Skip to main content
County and TMC offer free swim lessons

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation and the Tucson Medical Center Vest It UP! program have come together to offer free swim lessons to children, at three Pima County locations.

Funded by Credit Unions for Kids and the TMC Foundation, the free swim lessons are part of an overall water safety effort to teach children proper swimming techniques and how to be safe in and around water.

The focus of the collaboration is prevention.

“Drowning is 100 percent preventable. Offering free swimming lessons to the community is critically important to reducing the risk of a future drowning,” said Grant Bourguet, program manager at Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation.

The partnership provides families, especially those who are economically disadvantaged, with a free opportunity for their children to acquire this important lifelong skill.

Registration for July lessons begins Tuesday, June 15, at 6 a.m.

To register go to www.pima.gov/swimlessons or call 724-5171

The free lessons will be available at:

Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.

Flowing Wells Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.

For further information about registration and swim lessons, please visit www.pima.gov/swimlessons.

