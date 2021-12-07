Courtney Henson, Snell & Wilmer
Courtney Henson is a community leader, dedicated attorney and advocate for Arizonans with special needs.
After graduating in the top 10% of her law school class, Courtney has given back to law community through mentoring law students, co-teaching Law and Humanities and working with the Justice Project clinic. As an attorney at Snell & Wilmer, she provides high-level legal support to her clients. She has performed hundreds of hours of pro bono work. Courtney is the current President of Arizona Women Lawyers Association. She participates in Snell & Wilmer’s Ethics and Community Involvement Committees, helping the firm’s attorneys and staff to provide community service in Tucson. She was recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®, Ones to Watch 2021 Edition in Commercial Litigation. In 2020, she was named an Inside Tucson Business Rising Star finalist.
Since 2015, Courtney has volunteered with Siblings in Foster Care. She’s active in the autism community, working with the Center for Law in the Public Interest in its mission to protect the legal rights of those with autism. Courtney graduated from the Greater Tucson Leadership’s Civic and Political Leadership Academy in 2021. Courtney is the proud mother of Molly (6) and Jack (4).