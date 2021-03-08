Cover date Sunday, March 7, 2021

Sunday, March 7, 2021 Tucson.com/giving
But that doesn't apply everywhere just yet — including not yet in Pima County, which must meet certain COVID-19 inoculation thresholds before opening up to the 55-64 age group.
Shelters in Tucson are starting to receive busloads of asylum seekers for the first time since President Biden began reversing Trump administr…
A rare plant only found on Tucson's east side and along the San Pedro River near Sierra Vista will soon be added to the endangered species list.
Republicans in control of the Arizona House voted to allow mask rules to be ignored after hearing argument they weren't needed decades ago to stop the spread of AIDS.
Sean Miller faces a Level I charge for failing to monitor two assistant coaches. The NCAA wrote that UA president Robert C. Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke's conduct "compromised the integrity of the investigation."
T.J. McConnell became a part of NBA history Wednesday night.
The Arizona Superior Court disagreed with Arizona's argument that releasing the NOA could harm its NCAA fate.
When COVID-19 got tough, the owners of White Stallion Ranch stayed in the saddle and adapted to the new environment.
The 93-unit INDI Tucson complex, at 1920 N. First Ave., has two swimming pools, spa, laundry facilities and outdoor lounge with fire pits.
The UA and Pima County are scheduled to receive 16,380 and 24,000 coronavirus vaccine doses respectively this week, the most doses the state has delivered to them so far.
