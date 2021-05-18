Tags
PHOENIX — Senate Republican leaders are setting the stage for a new legal fight with Maricopa County.
Harambe Café on Tucson, Arizona's east side will reopen this week offering a gathering space for BYOB medical and recreational marijuana customers with cafe drinks and baked goods.
A rural neighborhood in Vail, near Tucson, is worried about losing access as two new subdivisions threaten to gobble up a road residents have used for decades.
Jackie Orr had no idea where she was or how much time had passed when she first woke up.
After being closed to the public for decades, the historic Teatro Carmen in Tucson, Arizona's Barrio Viejo will host a one-day sale of assorted fixtures, furniture, and antique items.
Maurice Diaz-Casales, 18, is a suspect in the May 1 shooting death of David Scott Anderson, police said.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rescinded its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on Friday.
Life Under the Oaks Lavender Farm in Oracle, will host open farm days starting in May when the lavender starts to bloom in Arizona. Other events include a retreat, fairy festival, workshops and special dinners.
A plan by California's grid operator to limit power exports to other states could jeopardize Arizona's ability to get emergency power.
The state's groundwater supplies are threatened by overpumping that's legal in localized areas, Arizona State University study finds.
