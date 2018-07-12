Cox Communications is honoring two Southern Arizona Latina entrepreneurs, Michelle Cruz and Claudia Zanes.
Cox partnered with the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Azteca America Tucson television and AZ Bilingual newspaper to honor Cruz, who owns La Bella Donna Florist, and Zanes, co-founder of Zanes Law. Each will be featured in 30-second spots produced by Cox Media in English and Spanish and will run on air on Cox and Azteca America Tucson throughout the month of July. In addition, they will also be profiled in AZ Bilingual and through the Chamber’s communication vehicles.