'Crikey! It's the Irwins' on Animal Planet

  • Updated

Robert Irwin, son of "crocodile hunter" Steve Irwin, visited Arizona to wrangle rattlesnakes. 

"Arizona has been the top of my list for my whole life," he said in the episode of "Crikey! It's the Irwins" on Animal Planet. "I’ve always wanted to come here and get hands on with a rattlesnake."

He also spotted a Gila monster and stopped at a Rural Metro Fire station to give crews a few pointers on how to handle snakes. 

