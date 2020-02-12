My thanks to the Tucson Rural Metro Fire Station 74! Was amazing to see the great work you do. I have new appreciation for how tough the job of a firefighter really is... so much more than just fires. Thank you to all the firefighters for what you do to help people and wildlife! pic.twitter.com/UfkE3LTAqE— Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) June 11, 2019
Robert Irwin, son of "crocodile hunter" Steve Irwin, visited Arizona to wrangle rattlesnakes.
"Arizona has been the top of my list for my whole life," he said in the episode of "Crikey! It's the Irwins" on Animal Planet. "I’ve always wanted to come here and get hands on with a rattlesnake."
He also spotted a Gila monster and stopped at a Rural Metro Fire station to give crews a few pointers on how to handle snakes.