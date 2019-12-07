A man driving a vehicle with two children inside was shot on Tucson’s west side Friday evening, police said.
Police responded to a call of a man with gunshot wounds at 431 N. Grande Ave. around 6:45 p.m., according to Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Officers at the scene found the man next to his vehicle. The Tucson Fire Department rushed him a nearby hospital with critical wounds.
An infant and a toddler were found inside the vehicle. The children were uninjured, Dugan said.
Police said the man was shot at the southwest corner of West Congress Street and South Grande Avenue near a food stand. The man then drove north on Grande Avenue, knocking over some mailboxes, before coming to a stop at an apartment complex.
People with information about the shooting are asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.