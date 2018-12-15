History: Mostly good and a couple of excellent ratings from 2010 to 2014, then failed inspection in 2015, followed by mixed ratings until being placed on probation Nov. 5.
What the inspector saw: Kitchen staff cut raw beef then changed gloves without washing hands, eggs stored near other foods in reach-in cooler, excessive debris on clean dish shelf, hot items on buffet below acceptable temperatures.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Nov. 15.
Comment: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.