2602 S. Fourth Ave.

History: Mostly good and a couple of excellent ratings from 2010 to 2014, then failed inspection in 2015, followed by mixed ratings until being placed on probation Nov. 5.

What the inspector saw: Kitchen staff cut raw beef then changed gloves without washing hands, eggs stored near other foods in reach-in cooler, excessive debris on clean dish shelf, hot items on buffet below acceptable temperatures.

Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Nov. 15.

Comment: A request for comment was not returned by deadline.