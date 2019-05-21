Cushing Street Bar & Restaurant temporarily closed for renovations in 2018 but announced their permanent closure in 2019.
Cushing Street Bar was born in 1972 when Betsy Rollings’ parents, Kelley and Sally, joined three other couples in the venture. Betsy Rollings ran the decades-old restaurant from 2002 until it recently closed, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
The Coronet, a popular eatery at 402 E. Ninth St., off of North Fourth Avenue, will move into the space this summer.
In a note posted on its website, The Coronet said it would continue serving at its Ninth Street location through June 2 and will “reopen at Cushing after the monsoon.”
